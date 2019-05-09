Kittel’s departure may raise demand for Sam Bennett’s services

Interest in Sam Bennett’s signature is likely to rise after Team Katusha announced on Thursday that it was parting ways with multiple Tour de France stage winner Marcel Kittel. The German rider has notched up 14 Tour stages but has failed to impress since moving to Katusha at the beginning of 2018. He has taken just three victories since then, with the sole win this year occurring at the small Trofeo Palma back in February.

“It was for me a long decision process where I raised a lot of questions about how and where I want to go as a person and athlete and what is really important to me,” said Kittel, confirming a mutual decision to terminate his contract. “I love cycling and my passion for this beautiful sport is never gone, but I also know what it requires from me and what I need to do to be successful. I believe that everyone has his strengths and weaknesses and that it is an ongoing process to deal with them within a team to be strong and successful.

“In the last two months I have had the feeling of being exhausted. At this moment, I am not able to train and race at the highest level. For this reason, I have decided to take a break and take time for myself, think about my goals and make a plan for my future.”

Kittel isn’t ruling out a future return to the sport, but it is clear that his time with Katusha is at an end. The team features other sprinters such as Rick Zabel, stage winner at the recent Tour de Yorkshire, yet no one of Bennett’s calibre.

Six victories

Bennett has clocked up six victories thus far this season, far more than Zabel’s sole success, and is known to be frustrated with the decision by his Bora-Hansgrohe team not to select him for the Giro d’Italia. It is almost certain to field three-time world champion Peter Sagan in the Tour de France, making selection there for Bennett unlikely. However, when contacted by the Irish Times on Thursday, Katusha indicated that it would not pursue a mid-season transfer; such moves are both rare and complicated in the sport.

It said that he is a rider Katusha would potentially consider for 2020. He appears a strong fit for the team and if it is shopping around for a replacement for Kittel, should be high on its list. The Carrick man is the most successful sprinter thus far this season and, at 28 years of age, is likely to continue winning for many more years.

In his absence, two Irish riders will line out in this year’s Giro d’Italia, which begins on Saturday. Eddie Dunbar was confirmed on Tuesday as part of the Team Ineos squad, while Conor Dunne will ride as part of the Israel Cycling Academy selection. His partner Stacey Kelly gave birth to their first child on May 1st but with the Giro calling, Dunne left for Italy earlier this week.

In other news, Drogheda Wheelers has confirmed the sad death of one of its riders, Sean Lynch. He crashed during the Frank O’Rourke Memorial in Camaross, Co Wexford, on Sunday and was taken to hospital with critical injuries. However, those injuries were too severe and he passed away on Thursday. May he rest in peace.