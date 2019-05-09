Ireland women’s relay team take first steps on road to Tokyo 2020

So it begins, stepping into the International Stadium in Yokohama, the 72,327-all seater stadium the largest of its kind in Japan, with hopes and dreams of what lies ahead. Only 441 days to go!

Dreams of theTokyo Olympics, that is, for the Irish women’s sprint relay team - although this weekend’s IAAF World Relays in Yokohama will also offer a taste of what’s to come for Ireland at the Rugby World Cup later this year. The International Stadium will host Ireland’s opening Pool A game against Scotland on September 22nd, as well as the Rugby World Cup final on November 2nd. Hopes and dreams of another kind.

In the meantime the Irish team of six women in Yokohama get the chance to put down their first marker towards Tokyo 2020, the qualification period for all track events now open since May 1st. Already a stadium with genuine pedigree (it hosted the 2002 World Cup final), the competition promises to be properly world class.

It’s very much a youthful team, the experience of it all likely to stretch beyond Tokyo: among the six is Rhasidat Adeleke, still only 16, Patience Jumbo Gula, only 17, plus Ciara Neville and Lauren Roy, both 18. Gina Apke-Moses has just turned 20 and Niamh Whelan might be considered the veteran at 28.

Neville, Apke-Moses, Jumbo Gula and Adeleke were all part of the Under-20 team that won silver medals at the IAAF World Under-20 championships last July; Neville and Apke-Moses were also part of the senior team that lowered the Irish record to 43.80 at the European Championships last August.

It will take something close to 43.80 to progress from Saturday’s heat to Sunday’s final, given all the major medal winners are in Yokohama, 790 athletes from 47 relay teams. The first step towards Tokyo begins nonetheless.