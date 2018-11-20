Kellie Harrington guaranteed a bronze medal in India
Dublin fighter through to 60kg semi-final at World Elite Championships in New Delhi
Kellie Harrington beat Canada’s Caroline Veyre in a unanimous decision to reach the semi-finals in India. Photograph: Money Sharma/AFP/Getty
Kellie Harrington is guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the World Elite Championships, after she earned a unanimous decision over Canada’s Caroline Veyre on Tuesday.
Dublin fighter Harrington took the 60kg quarter-final 5-0 on the cards - 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 - in New Delhi, India.
She will now face Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova on Thursday for a place in Saturday’s lightweight final.
However it was a day of mixed fortunes for the Irish in India, with Amy Broadhurst losing her quarter-final on a split decision to India’s Simranjit Baath Kaur.
Fighting for a guaranteed bronze medal in the 64kg class, the home fighter was awarded the bout 3-1, with one round called a draw.