Winning return for Katie McCabe against Arsenal as Chelsea beat London rivals

Katie McCabe’s first game against old club Arsenal was a winning one as Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Women’s Super League.

The Blues went ahead six minutes before half-time when the visitors were caught playing out from the back and Alyssa Thompson slotted in after Keira Walsh’s shot had been saved.

The Gunners – who had drawn their last two WSL matches – improved in the second half, with Chloe Kelly’s angled drive blocked and Alessia Russo’s shot charged down, but the hosts saw out the closing stages for a third WSL win.

The Irish left-back got a strange yellow card near the end of the game as she was being booed by the opposition fans at the corner flag and did not appear to hear the referee’s instructions.

“Obviously with the move and having been at the club for so long, it’s expected [to get a hostile reception], we’ve been through a lot together. I think for me it was time for a new chapter in my career,” McCabe said on Sky Sports.

“Coming to Chelsea with the way Sonia [Bompastor, the manager] wants to play and the quality we have in the team, I was really excited about it.

“I’m happy and the issue in the corner, the referee was trying to hurry it up, and it was very loud! But I’m delighted with the win today, that’s most important.”

Chelsea are level on 10 points with Tottenham, who had earlier thrashed Aston Villa 4-0, with Victoria Pelova scoring twice at the BetWright Stadium.