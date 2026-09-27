Ireland keep their heads on surreal night as early burst of goals clinch win over Israel

Ireland’s Dara O'Shea with referee Harm Osmers ahead of the match - he didn't shake hands Israel captain Manor Solomon before or after the coin toss. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Nations League B, Group 3: Israel 0 Republic of Ireland 3 (Parrott 14, Idah 16, Moylan 25)

At 7.03pm the Republic of Ireland players trotted on to the lush grass of the Nagyerdei Stadium. Welcomed by wolf whistles from about 30 Israeli fans, there were more ball boys in pink bibs circling the pitch.

It felt like one of those miserable lockdown occasions from five years ago when only the media and a handful of punters inhabited a cavernous venue. Once the blaring tunes subsided, we could hear Ireland coach Paddy McCarthy barking instructions as Heimir Hallgrímsson’s reshaped team completed a snappy warm-up.

Since the 1-0 loss in Kosovo last Thursday, Liam Kitching replaced John Egan, Liam Scales made way for Ryan Manning and Conor Coventry was preferred over Jason Knight in midfield. Troy Parrott and Adam Idah were deep in conversation about who would be the primary striker – both of them as it transpired – in front of Jack Moylan as Chiedozie Ogbene and Finn Azaz were dropped after their worst performances in a green shirt.

Some of the Israeli media misinterpreted the Ireland coaches, staff and substitutes turning their backs to the pitch for Amhrán na bhFiann as a sign of disrespect. In fact, everyone wearing FAI gear had turned to face the tricolour.

Ireland's Troy Parrott celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the match. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

There were small moments of protest. For the Israel national anthem Ireland’s starting XI dropped their heads and stared at their toes. Dara O’Shea declined to interact with opposing captain Manor Solomon before or after the coin toss.

It took 90 seconds for 15 or so Irish fans (disguised in civvies) to burst into “Come On You Boys In Green.” The Israelis, who had swelled to around 100, howled in derision as a harvest moon illuminated the night sky.

A game of football broke out as the players compartmentalised the absence of team-mates – Gavin Bazunu opting not to play on principle while Saied Abu Farchi was sent off during this week’s 3-1 loss to Austria.

Ireland, to a man, were tuned-in from the off. Troy Parrott made it 1-0 in the 14th minute. The Real Betis striker’s celebration was muted; a heart-shaped hand signal for the camera. Two minutes later, the FAI executives, Irish coaches and staff exploded from their seats below the press box as Adam Idah glided on to Jack Moylan’s ball to make it 2-0. Moylan scored a brilliant third goal inside 25 minutes before he turned to the Israeli fans, tore off his black armband and kissed the crest.

Israel: Daniel Peretz; Khalalili (Dasa 76), Mizrahi (Dor Peretz 46), Shlomo, Stoinov, Revivo (Feingold 83); Kanichowsky (Azoulay 64), E Peretz, Solomon; Turgeman (Toclomiti 64), Gloukh.

Republic of Ireland: Kelleher; Abankwah (Knight 68), O’Shea, O’Brien, Kitching, Manning; Molumby (Bagan 88), Coventry; Moylan (Philips 68); Idah (Cannon 69), Parrott (Vata 76).

Referee: Harm Osmers (Germany).