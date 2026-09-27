Ben Healy finishes 10th in world road race as McNulty ends American drought

Ireland's Ben Healy competes in the Men Elite Road Race in Montreal, Quebec. Photograph: Andrej Ivanov/AFP via Getty

Ireland’s Ben Healy has finished 10th in the UCI world road race after an exciting finish in Montreal.

The Irish cyclist, who won a bronze medal last year, was in the leading chasing pack heading into the final stages but could not make the move to get into medal contention.

Brandon McNulty emerged the surprise ‌winner to end a 33-year title drought for American men ​in the race.

The 28-year-old put his hands on his helmet in disbelief and pumped his fist after crossing the ​finish line with a time of 6 hours, 17 minutes ⁠and 4 seconds.

Australia’s Michael Matthews was second and ‌Mathieu ‌van ​der Poel of the Netherlands was third.

McNulty, who won the Montreal Grand ⁠Prix last ​year, launched his attack with ​32km to go and held a 50-second ‌lead heading into the ​final lap.

He struggled on the last significant climb ⁠and saw his ⁠lead ​shrink to 10 seconds with 10km left but none of the chasers were able to take advantage, with Van der Poel leading an attack with 6.8km to go that fizzled out.

The absence of two-time ‌defending champion ⁠Tadej Pogacar, who is recovering from a crash he suffered last month, left the ‌field open.

The last American man to win the elite road ​race world title was Lance Armstrong ​in 1993.