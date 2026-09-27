Ireland v Israel live updates: Controversial match set to go ahead

Yesterday was a day of high tension in Debrecen, beginning with Bazunu’s decision to pull out of the tie early in the morning. There followed hours of confusion and rancour and, for the journalists on the ground, a day-long search for clarity. Gavin Cooney’s account of an ill-starred 24 hours for the national team, the FAI and everyone involved with the whole sorry saga is worth your time.

Ireland v Israel: Day of infamy exposes serious lack of leadership in FAI https://t.co/QLaDdvl9TZ — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) September 26, 2026

Here’s where we are. The situation has remained largely unchanged since last night, the only concrete development today being the naming this morning of QPR defender Jimmy Dunne as Ireland’s third goalkeeper for the game. This is purely a piece of admin – Uefa matchday statutes decree that all international teams name three goalkeepers in their matchday squad.

And so with Gavin Bazunu refusing to play, Dunne will be the nominal back-up to Max O’Leary, who is the back-up to Caoimhín Kelleher. Dunne for Bazunu is the only change in the 23 from the Kosovo game.

After what must rank as the most dramatic day in Irish football since Saipan, tonight’s Nations League game between Ireland and Israel looks set to go ahead. Kick-off is set for Debrecen, Hungary at 7.45pm Irish time. We will keep you updated with any and all developments over the next few hours and during the game itself.