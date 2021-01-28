Katie Taylor named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year for 2020

Bray boxer last won award in 2012, honours for John Kiely and the Limerick hurlers

Katie Taylor is presented her award virtually. Photograph: Andres Poveda

Katie Taylor has been named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year for a second time.

Undisputed lightweight world champion Taylor - who last won the award in 2012 - defended her belts as she won a rematch with Delfine Persoon via a unanimous decision in August last year.

34-year-old Taylor, who remains unbeaten in 17 fights after joining the professional ranks in 2016, then went on to defeat Spain’s Miriam Gutiérrez in London in November.

Katie Taylor after her win over Miriam Gutierrez. Photograph: Inpho/Mark Robinson/Matchroom
Taylor’s RTÉ award comes after she was also named Ring Magazine’s Female Fighter of the Year for a second year running.

Meanwhile Limerick boss John Kiely has been named manager of the year. Kiely steered the county to the Munster title before they went on to reclaim the All-Ireland crown they last won in 2018.

The Limerick senior hurlers were also named team of the year after their silver-laden 2020 campaign, which ended with them lifting Liam MacCarthy following a 0-30 to 0-19 win over Waterford.

There was more success for the county of Limerick after native teenager Oisin O’Callaghan was named young sportsperson of the year.

17-year-old O’Callaghan claimed Ireland’s first ever downhill gold at the Junior World Mountain Bike Championships in Austria - his maiden race at that level.

