Business

EU fines Elon Musk’s X €120mn for transparency violations

Penalty under the Digital Services Act risks escalating tensions with US government

The European Commission has fined Elon Musk’s X €120mn for breaking the European Union’s (EU) digital transparency rules, in a move that risks escalating tensions with the US government. Photograph: Matt Rourke/AP
The European Commission has fined Elon Musk’s X €120mn for breaking the European Union’s (EU) digital transparency rules, in a move that risks escalating tensions with the US government. Photograph: Matt Rourke/AP
Barbara Moens
Fri Dec 05 2025 - 11:321 MIN READ

The European Commission has fined Elon Musk’s X €120mn for breaking the European Union’s (EU) digital transparency rules, in a move that risks escalating tensions with the US government.

Brussels on Friday said the social media platform breached its regulations for transparency, insufficient access to data and deceptive design relating to its blue ticks for verified accounts.

The fine is the first sanction under the bloc’s Digital Services Act, a set of rules for large online players to police their platforms more aggressively. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning