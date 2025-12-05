Golf

Rory McIlroy makes Australian Open cut with late surge

Portugal’s Daniel Rodrigues and Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen lead the field in Melbourne

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy produced a late scramble to make the cut at the Australian Open. Photograph: William WEST / AFP via Getty Images
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy produced a late scramble to make the cut at the Australian Open. Photograph: William WEST / AFP via Getty Images
Fri Dec 05 2025 - 10:041 MIN READ

Rory McIlroy grabbed three birdies in his ​last four holes to make the cut at the Australian Open on Friday, ‍while Portugal’s Daniel Rodrigues and Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen set the pace at Royal Melbourne ‍on nine-under par.

A trio of home golfers are in hot pursuit of the joint leaders with Min Woo Lee shooting a six-under 65 to sit one ‌shot back while major winners Cam Smith (65) and Adam Scott (66) were a stroke ⁠further back.

Smith, the 2022 British Open champion, posted six birdies ‌without ​a ‍blemish on his second-round card.

Portugal’s Rodrigues shot a seven-under 64, soaring up the leaderboard with a bogey and eight birdies on his card, while an eagle ⁠at the 14th helped Dane Neergaard-Petersen to a 66.

READ MORE

Rory McIlroy mania hits Melbourne as fans skip school and work on ‘special day’

‘No one’s asked me about it’: Tiger Woods says he has not been contacted about US captaincy for Adare Manor

Rory McIlroy to make happy return Down Under

Two-time Major winner Fuzzy Zoeller dies aged 74

“Certainly I feel ⁠like I’ve proved over the ⁠last year or so that I have the level to compete out here and be in the ‍thick of things on Sunday,” Neergaard-Petersen said.

McIlroy found himself outside the cut line after taking a fresh air swing in the bushes on the 14th and suffering a bogey, but the Northern Irishman hit back with birdies on 15, 17 and 18 to card a 68 and sit ‌seven strokes off ‌the leaders on two under.

“It’s really making you think out there,” said McIlroy, who completed the career Grand Slam ‌with his win at the Masters this year.

“Seven is not too far back ... I can get back myself right back into the game.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone