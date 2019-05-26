John Jackson returns for Ireland’s two hockey wins over the USA

The 33-year-old came back after six-month break to help the side to 5-0 and 2-0 successes

Updated: about 2 hours ago

Ireland’s John Jackson during a test match against the USA at Pembroke, Dublin. Photograph: Adrian Boehm

Ireland’s John Jackson during a test match against the USA at Pembroke, Dublin. Photograph: Adrian Boehm

 

John Jackson is relishing his chance to return to the Irish senior men’s hockey team after a six-month break which saw him miss December’s World Cup.

The 33-year-old lined out in Ireland’s two wins over the USA at Pembroke over the weekend, helping the side to 5-0 and 2-0 successes.

The games were Ireland’s first formal preparation games for the FIH Hockey Series Finals in June, a vital step on the road to Tokyo 2020.

Jackson had been a mainstay of the side since 2006, but could not play a full part in the World Cup programme. However, he is now back in full flow, combining elite hockey with his job at Pride Park school in Bath as well as being a new father.

“I needed that six months to figure out how it all works in combination with school,” he said.

“It is the nature of being an Irish hockey athlete, but I am delighted Alex [Cox] has given me the chance to come back in. I still feel I have something to offer. I love being part of the group; I love representing my country and want to be the best I can be. It was a necessary six months out, but I am raring to go for this next six months and, hopefully, 18 months.”

His Friday return saw Ireland ease home with Shane O’Donoghue and Matthew Nelson scoring in the first 20 minutes before Conor Harte and Ben Walker stretched the lead to four.

Eugene Magee completed the win in the final quarter but then was rested for the Sunday tie with a tight hamstring. There O’Donoghue and Luke Madeley scored drag-flicks in the first 20 minutes for a 2-0 success.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.