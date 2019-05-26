Russian teen Potapova knocks out Wimbledon champion Kerber in Paris

German star came into French Open undercooked after ankle injury

Germany’s Angelique Kerber looks on after losing her first-round match against Russia’s Anastasia Potapova at the French Open at Roland Garros. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Germany’s Angelique Kerber looks on after losing her first-round match against Russia’s Anastasia Potapova at the French Open at Roland Garros. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

 

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber’s French Open challenge lasted little over an hour as she was sent packing by Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova in the first round.

The fifth seed had been a doubt for the tournament with an ankle injury suffered at the start of May and she looked short of matches in a 6-4 6-2 defeat.

Kerber has never been particularly at home on clay but, having added Wimbledon to her 2016 Australian Open and US Open titles, she now only needs the Roland Garros trophy for a career Grand Slam.

Russia’s Anastasia Potapova celebrates victory over Germany’s Angelique Kerber at the French Open. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Russia’s Anastasia Potapova celebrates victory over Germany’s Angelique Kerber at the French Open. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The result was the best win of Potapova’s fledgling career, and the 18-year-old will face either fellow teen Marketa Vondrousova or Wang Yafan in round two.

A disappointed Kerber said: “She really played good. I tried my best. I was able to practise the last few days really good, but it was not really a long clay-court preparation with everything.

“I was happy to at least go on court, playing a match. Of course it’s not like I hoped for.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.