James Scully best of the Irish on first day of Para Swimming Championships

Nicole Turner and Ailbhe Kelly were also in action on first day at the National Aquatic Centre
James Scully of Ireland after competing in the Men’s 200m Freestyle S5 Final event during day one of the World Para Swimming Allianz European Championships at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre in Blanchardstown. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

James Scully of Ireland after competing in the Men’s 200m Freestyle S5 Final event during day one of the World Para Swimming Allianz European Championships at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre in Blanchardstown. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

 

James Scully was the top performer for Ireland on day one of the World Para Swimming Allianz European Championships in Dublin as he qualified for the final of the 200M Freestyle S5.

A time of 2:58:60 saw him into the final in which he finished fifth behind Italy’s Francesco Bocciardo who set a new world record at the National Aquatic Centre in a time of 2.23.65.

Ailbhe Kelly was fifth in her heat of the SM8 200m individual medley and got into the final thanks to a withdrawal, leading to a seventh place finish.

Ireland’s final entrant in the heats on day one was Nicole Turner in the 50m Freestyle S6 heats. Turner delivered a solid performance as she swam 36:07 to qualify for the final in which she finished sixth.

Ireland have six competitors in action on the second day as Johnny McGrath and Kelly go in 400 freestyle, Sean O’Riordan swims the 100 breaststroke heats, and Barry McClemence the 100 freestyle.

Patrick Flanagan and Nicole Turner will compete in the 200 metres IM.

