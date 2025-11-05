Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne go in search of first Conference League wins

AEK Athens v Shamrock Rovers

AEK Arena, 5.45pm (Irish time)

“This is what you want, win a league on Saturday, get ready for a massive European game on Thursday and then roll into the cup final on Sunday, so it’s exactly what you would want.”

So says head coach Stephen Bradley amid a massive week for Shamrock Rovers.

With one part of a coveted double, for what would be the club’s first in 38 years – secured ahead of a cup final date with Cork City at the Aviva, Rovers have some work to do in-between tonight to get their Conference League league phase ambitions on course in the cauldron of an away tie against top Greek opposition.

Following sobering defeats to Sparta Prague and at home to Celje, Rovers lie deep in the elimination places, 33rd of 36 teams, some way off the seven points the statisticians say may be enough to make the knockout phase playoffs.

Though AEK, who sit third in the Greek Super League table behind PAOK and Olympiacos after nine games, were beaten 3-1 by Celje in their opening game, they bounced back to trounce Aberdeen 6-0 last time out at their impressive 32,500 capacity Agia Sophia Stadium, which hosted the 2024 Conference League final when Olympiacos beat Fiorentina.

“These are brilliant nights, it’s why you want to do so well domestically by winning leagues,” added Bradley. “It gives you opportunities to go and play teams like AEK and others.

“When everyone else is winding down, we’re getting ready for a European game in Athens and a cup final on Sunday. That’s what this club is about, it’s what the players are about. So it’s brilliant.

“We enjoyed Saturday night, but then our focus has to shift to Thursday and Sunday.

“But we’re well used to that and we’ll be ready.”

Having done his due diligence in preparation, Bradley is wary of the attacking threat tonight’s opponents possess.

“You can tell they’re a really good team, that’s quite clear,” said Bradley of AEK who featured 12 senior internationals totalling close to 600 caps between them against Aberdeen.

“They lost to Celje but then put six past Aberdeen and possibly could’ve been more to be honest.

“They’ve got real quality, but we’ve shown a number of times throughout the years that when we’re at our levels, we’re a match for anyone.

“We know we have to be right at it, as we’re playing against a really good team at their home in what will be an intimidating atmosphere.

“They get big crowds, but it’s something we’re used to and it’s a great challenge to meet head-on and we’re looking forward to it.”

Bradley hopes to have wingback Josh Honohan and midfielder Danny Mandroiu back available, though Aaron Greene is a doubt while fellow striker Michael Noonan is in Qatar with Ireland at the Under-17 World Cup.

Shelbourne v FC Drita

Tallaght Stadium, 8pm

A view of Shelbourne training. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Joey O’Brien has urged his Shelbourne players to simply be more clinical as they strive for their first Conference League league phase win at Tallaght Stadium tonight.

The hurt of losing to a last minute own goal against North Macedonians Shkëndija last time out offers all the further motivation they may need against Kosovars Drita.

Despite hitting a post and generally doing more than enough to have got at least a result, central defender Paddy Barrett deflected a cross into his own net in the dying embers of the game in Skopje as the Drumcondra side suffered a cruel, agonising defeat.

“We felt we left three points behind in Macedonia, so this is an opportunity for us to go out and get a win here in Dublin with our own fans,” said head coach O’Brien.

And attacking Drita from the off is the message as Shelbourne look to add to the point garnered from their matchday-1 scoreless draw with Swedish side Häcken.

“A million per cent,” agreed O’Brien. “That’s the way I play the game. That’s the way I want to coach the game. That’s how the lads want to play the game.

“I think every game we play, we go out to win and really take the game to the opposition. It doesn’t change [tonight].”

Reigning Kosovo champions Drita, currently third in their domestic league, have drawn both their league phase matches with KuPS of Finland and Cypriots Omonoia Nicosia 1-1, games Shelbourne had watched live.

“They didn’t have a lot of possession, but had a real threat on the break and created the better chances and they are probably unlucky to only have two points,” said O’Brien of Drita who boast seven full internationals.

“I’m sure they’re seeing it as an opportunity for themselves to come over here and get a win. It’s going to be a tough game.

“They have some really good, highly technical players with pace in transition. I’m sure they’re going to cause us problems.

“But from my point of view as a coach, it’s about setting us up to go out and attack them. Ultimately, take our chances. Be more clinical around the final third. The last little bit of execution let us down [against Shkendija].

“We had a huge opportunity there, so we let that slip. As I said to the boys, it’s about using that bit of hurt that we had in the dressingroom the last day against Shkendija to make sure we don’t have that again.

“But also understanding that just because we left it behind over there, it doesn’t give you any right at all to think you’re going to have a handy night.

“It won’t be that for sure.”