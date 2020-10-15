Former London marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru gets four-year ban

AIU says anomalies in ABP went ‘far beyond any physiological possible adjustment’

Kenya’s Daniel Wanjiru wins the Men’s elite race at the 2017 London marathon. File photograph: Getty Images

Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon winner, has been banned for four years due to an Athlete Biological Passport violation, the sport’s independent Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

Wanjiru, who has denied any wrongdoing, was provisionally suspended in April.

His ban was backdated to December 9th 2019 and all of the 28-year-old’s results since March 9th last year have been disqualified, the AIU said in a statement. He has 30 days to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

ABPs are used to monitor selected biological variables over time that indirectly reveal the effects of doping rather than attempting to detect the substance or method itself.

The AIU said the anomalies in Wanjiru’s ABP went “far beyond any physiological possible adjustment”.

