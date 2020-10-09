Sudden death of 1980 Olympian Pat Hooper, aged 68

The sudden death has taken place of 1980 Olympian Pat Hooper, who competed in the marathon alongside his younger brother Dick in Moscow, and who also won the Irish national marathon title in 1979, runner-up behind his brother the following year.

Aged 68, Hooper also represented Ireland in the 1978 European Championship marathon in Prague and recorded a personal best time of 2:17:46.

He also enjoyed considerable success on the track and in cross-country with his club Raheny Shamrock, remaining one of the driving forces behind its recent growth.

Earlier this year Hooper was elected chairman of Leinster Athletics, alongside his roles in Raheny, and was also chairman of the Dublin Athletic Board.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.