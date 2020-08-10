Former champion Kuznetsova latest to withdraw from US Open

Russian number 32 blames ‘unfavourable situation’ caused by coronavirus

Svetlana Kuznetsova says she feels sad about her decision, ‘because I have been waiting for these tournaments so much, but the pandemic changes all plans’. Photograph: Wallace Woon/EPA

Svetlana Kuznetsova says she feels sad about her decision, ‘because I have been waiting for these tournaments so much, but the pandemic changes all plans’. Photograph: Wallace Woon/EPA

 

Former US Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova has joined a growing list of players who have decided not to play in this year’s tournament due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Russian world number 32 on Monday announced her decision on Instagram where she also said she would skip the Western & Southern Open, which is being held in New York this year instead of Cincinnati as a lead-up to the August 31st-September 13th US Open.

“Due to an unfavourable situation caused by coronavirus, and therefore the inability get together all my team, I made a difficult decision to refuse to participate in Cincinnati and the US Open,” said Kuznetsova.

“I feel very sad, because I have been waiting for these tournaments so much, but the pandemic changes all plans. I hope the situation will be more positive by the next tournaments.”

The 35-year-old Kuznetsova beat compatriot Elena Dementieva in the 2004 US Open final to win the first of her two career Grand Slam titles.

Shock defeat

In her most recent New York appearance, Kuznetsova suffered a shock first-round defeat to teenage qualifier Kristie Ahn in 2019 after having struggled for much of the last year with a wrist injury.

World number one Ash Barty, Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens are among the other leading players who have also decided to skip this year’s US Open because of the virus.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.