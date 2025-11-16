Gen Z protests against Mexico president turn violent following anger over mayor’s death

Protesters confront police during clashes in the Zócalo in Mexico City. Photograph: Fred Ramos/ The New York Times

At least 120 people, mostly police officers, were injured as thousands marched through Mexico City to protest against the government of Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The demonstration on Saturday was organised by members of generation Z, but ended with strong backing from older supporters of opposition parties.

“For many hours, this mobilisation proceeded and developed peacefully, until a group of hooded individuals began to commit acts of violence,” said Pablo Vázquez, the security chief for Mexico City.

He reported that 100 police officers were injured, of whom 40 required hospital treatment for bruises and cuts, while 20 protesters were hurt.

Sheinbaum, in power since October 2024, maintains approval ratings above 70% but has faced criticism of her security policy due to several high-profile murders.

Many of the protesters held banners and wore hats saluting Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez, the mayor of Uruapan in Michoacan state who was assassinated on November 1st having led a crusade against drug trafficking gangs in his town.

“He was killed because he was a man who was sending officers into the mountains to fight delinquents,” said 65-year-old real estate agent Rosa Maria Avila, who had travelled from Michoacan state. “He had the guts to confront them.”

“We need more security,” said Andres Massa, a 29-year-old business consultant who carried the pirate skull flag that has become a global symbol of gen Z protests.

Hundreds of young people threw projectiles at the police, who responded by deploying their shields and also threw objects at the protesters. Photograph: Fred Ramos/ The New York Times

Protesters gathered in front of the National Palace, where Sheinbaum lives and works, and knocked down some of the metal fences around the building.

Police protecting the compound used teargas and fire extinguishers to contain the protesters, who were banging on the fences.

“This is how you should have protected Carlos Manzo,” some of the protesters shouted at the security forces.

Hundreds of young people threw projectiles at the police, who responded by deploying their shields and also threw objects at the protesters.

In the days leading up to Saturday’s protest, Sheinbaum accused right wing parties of trying to infiltrate the gen Z movement, and of using bots on social media to try to increase attendance.

“It is a movement promoted from abroad against the government,” she said. - Agence France-Presse and Associated Press