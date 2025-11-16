Thirteen people injured after demolition derby car ploughs into grandstand in Australia

Two people were left in a serious condition following the crash at the motorcycle rally. Photograph: Getty Images

A demolition derby car lost control and ploughed into a grandstand, injuring 13 rural motoring enthusiasts on Saturday night.

Emergency services rushed to Walcha’s showgrounds, which 90km (55.9 miles) from Tamworth in New South Wales (NSW), early in the evening after a crash at the Walcha Motorcycle Rally.

A 27-year-old driver had an on-track collision in the demolition derby before his vehicle crashed through the fence and into the crowd, NSW police said.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said 13 people were injured in the incident.

Two were in a critical condition, with a man in his 50s suffering spinal and hip injuries and a man in his 30s suffering a head injury.

They were taken to hospital in Newcastle by helicopter.

A hospital spokesperson said on Sunday morning the condition of the men had improved to serious but stable.

The 11 other victims, aged between 20 and 75, were transported to hospitals in Armidale, Tamworth and Walcha. Six had serious injuries.

Police said they had been told the speedway car driver – a 27-year-old man – was involved in an on-track collision immediately before his vehicle crashed through the fence.

The driver was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries and taken to Walcha Hospital for mandatory testing, police said.

Police crash investigators were examining the scene.

Taylor Blake, a derby driver from the area, posted in a video to Facebook that it appeared his brother Steven hit a car in the middle of the field, and blacked out.

“It’s still … it’s hard to believe,” he said, adding he didn’t know if he would ever compete again. “It’s still shaken me up that much.”

Eric Noakes, the mayor of Walcha council, said some of those injured were locals.

“I’m up at the showground now and it’s a pretty solemn place,” he said on Sunday.

“Nobody expected this outcome out of a thing like this.

“We’re a very small community … council’s and the community’s thoughts are with the affected people and their families.”

Noakes, who was at home at the time of the crash because of heavy rain, described it as a “freak accident”.

“Freak accidents happen,” he said. “Not excusing it, but you never see these things coming.”

In addition to the demolition derby, the annual rally features a motorcycle street procession, barrel racing, a show and shine and postie bike events.

The mayor said the council would review its position on the rally.

“It’s been a five-year event but things like this – we’ll certainly reassess our position,” Noakes said.

“I’m only the mayor and don’t understand a lot of what sits behind reassessing it and our risk analysis.

“That’ll be something we’ll look at.”

The federal member for New England, Barnaby Joyce, said his thoughts, prayers and hopes were with those in critical care after the incident.

“Thank you to all the off-duty nurses and first responders who immediately dropped everything to help the injured. Such a sad end to such a great event,” he posted on Facebook.

The Australian Demolition Derby Association said in a post that its thoughts were with those injured and with the Walcha community. - The Guardian