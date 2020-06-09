Fans to be allowed to attend AFL match in Australia this weekend

South Australia gives go ahead for more than 2,000 supporters to attend Adelaide derby

2,000 supporters will be allowed to attend the Adelaide Oval this weekend. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty

As Australia moves ahead with relaxing a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a state government gave the all clear for more than 2,000 fans to attend an Australian Rules Football game at a stadium in Adelaide this weekend.

“Football and crowds are back in South Australia,” Steven Marshall, South Australia’s premier told reporters in the state capital on Tuesday, heralding the match between the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide.

Professional sport was allowed to resume in Australia last month after a two-month hiatus, but it will become one of the first nations to admit spectators to stadiums as lockdowns begin to be relaxed in many countries.

Australia has suffered at least 102 Covid-19 deaths and about 7,200 infections, but it has not reported a death for more than a week, and new cases have dwindled to less than 20 daily.

The government has pledged to remove the bulk of social distancing restrictions by the end of July, though some states are moving slower than others.

