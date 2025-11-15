GAA previews: Ballygunner out for revenge against Sars for last year’s Munster final

Saturday

Munster club SFC quarter-final: Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v St Finbarr’s (Cork), Clonmel Sportsfield, 1.15pm

An emotional win for Clonmel in the wake of Philly Ryan’s sadly premature death was also their best performance to date. They won’t be intimidated by the Cork champions, having clipped Nemo 10 years ago in the Munster final. But Finbarr’s showed good form in defeating Nemo themselves – for the first time in a county final – with Ian Maguire enduringly totemic in the middle and Steven Sherlock in rapacious mood. Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Leinster club SFC quarter-final: Athy (Kildare) v Summerhill (Meath), Cedral St Conleth’s Park, 5.15 [Live RTÉ 2]

Summerhill were decent when breezing past Killoe. Their appropriately Adamantine centrefield of McDonnell and Flanagan went very well in the match both in terms of winning ball and posing a scoring threat. They will of course be up against Kevin Feely and David Hyland, Athy’s central pairing, who have quality and experience.

The Meath champions’ manager David Clare has a good knowledge of Kildare football from his time managing Celbridge and Athy haven’t contested Leinster for a few years, so it may not be as one-way as the consensus suggests. But the scoring unleashed against Baltinglass in the second half after a competitive first 30 minutes suggests Athy will get there. Verdict: Athy

Ulster club SHC semi-final: Setanta (Donegal) v Naomh Eoin (Antrim), Owenbeg, 6pm

Strange days in Antrim with the hurling title in the city and the football in the Glens. Donegal champions Setanta venture into senior and will enjoy testing themselves. Verdict: Naomh Eoin

Munster club SHC semi-finals: Ballygunner (Waterford) v Sarsfields (Cork), Walsh Park, 1.15pm [Live TG4]

The Waterford champions get a swift opportunity to redress their most recent disappointment, last year’s Munster final when Sarsfields’ goals off the bench undid them finally when they looked to have retrieved the match. Under Jason Ryan, they were as dominant as ever in Waterford but laboured a bit against Na Piarsaigh before finishing strongly. That was after an eight-week break and last year, they stepped up significantly for the semi-final.

Sarsfields may be underdogs but they showed sharp teeth last year in the same position and have the added confidence of being Cork champions this time. It’s still not clear if Pauric Mahony will be ready for this and the Gunners could do with having him back as it wouldn’t be entirely accurate to say he wasn’t missed the last day. Suggestions appear to be that he’ll line out. Their defence hasn’t improved since last year but expect them to be on their guard this time. Verdict: Ballygunner

Éire Óg (Clare) v Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary), Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, 1.15pm [Live TG4 App and deferred coverage]

The Clare champions finally reached their goal after three decades and are on a double mission with their footballers involved as well. Ironically, their opponents, national exemplars of doing both, are on a break from the football, which will benefit their hurling. There is also the subplot of the two most recent HOTYs, Shane O’Donnell and John McGrath, in opposition but there is more to the contest.

Loughmore haven’t won the province since a low-scoring final 18 years ago when Noel McGrath appeared as a 16-year-old and had a boisterous introduction to senior Munster finals. This year is a big chance for the Tipp champions who, although well beaten by Ballygunner 12 months ago, pushed them hard in 2021. Both teams have scoring backup. David Reidy made a big contribution to the Clare final victory whereas Liam McGrath hit 1-3 in the tightly competitive Tipp final against Nenagh. Loughmore, though, have a nice bit of experience at this level, even though it hasn’t worked out for them. So far. Verdict: Loughmore

Connacht club SFC semi-finals: St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Ballina Stephenites (Mayo), King and Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm

A lively match in prospect with the home team anxious to resume where they left off two seasons ago, on the verge of an All-Ireland. Drawing a blank last year was a bitter disappointment but signs were in the replayed county final win over Pearses that they are on the road back. Brian Stack leads the defence and they have a varied attack, capable of taking scoring chances when a match is in the balance. The problem for Ballina is that although Evan Regan took control in their replayed final to nail down the three-in-a-row, the performances outside of Mayo have lacked consistency. Verdict: St Brigid’s

Moycullen (Galway) v Leitrim Gaels (Leitrim), Pearse Stadium, 1.30pm

Impressive first-time winners in the county, Leitrim Gaels have been transformed by the migration of the Jones brothers from Fermanagh. They are, however, coming up against a serious outfit in Moycullen, who have had plenty of practice in the past couple of weeks – a big win over Sligo champions Shamrocks following an arm wrestle with Salthill – and were seriously competitive the last time they represented Galway. Verdict: Moycullen

Leinster club SFC quarter-final: The Downs (Westmeath) v Tullamore (Offaly), TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.30pm

Two promising teams meet, their potential defined by the trouble they have recently given Dublin champions en route to the All-Ireland. The Downs, with Luke Loughlin in exceptional form, reached the Leinster final and despite being overwhelmed by Kilmacud early in the 2022 match, they recovered admirably to stay the course. Tullamore gave Cuala an even trickier match in Parnell Park. They had to scramble to retain the Offaly title, courtesy of Harry Plunkett’s marksmanship. That scrambling and refusal to go away could be very useful here. Verdict: Tullamore

Naomh Mairtin (Louth) v Portarlington (Laois), Integral GAA Grounds Drogheda, 1.30pm

Again, Louth champions have been very troublesome for Dublin sides in recent years, culminating in St Mary’s Ardee nearly aborting Cuala’s All-Ireland in the Leinster final. Naomh Máirtín are this year’s representatives, featuring newly minted All Star Sam Mulroy. Portarlington have had a few runs at Leinster in the past couple of years without landing a major punch. Verdict: Naomh Máirtín

Castletown Liam Mellows (Wexford) v Ballyboden St Endas (Dublin), Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.30pm

Castletown take the field in Wexford’s latest attempt to beat the Dublin football champions. Ballyboden weren’t identified as likely winners in the capital but here they are with plenty of athleticism and firepower and unlikely to suffer the fate of their hurling counterparts, Na Fianna, on the same ground. Verdict: Ballyboden

Ulster SHC semi-final: Slaughtneil (Derry) v Portaferry (Down), Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3.30pm

The Derry champions made box-office epics of their semi-final (against Cushendall) and the final (against Portaferry) before giving Munster champions Sarsfields an almighty scare in the All-Ireland semi-final. Verdict: Slaughtneil