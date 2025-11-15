Storm Claudia: Thousands without power around Ireland as some weather warnings lift

Stena Line said that some ferry services on Friday had been cancelled due to adverse weather. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Power outages have been reported nationwide and floods have hit some areas after Storm Claudia moved over the island of Ireland.

Thousands of homes and businesses were without power on Saturday morning as rain weather warnings lifted.

A status orange rain warning was place for counties Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow until 8am on Saturday, while a status yellow rain warning was in place in 10 other counties, mostly along the east and south coasts.

Weather forecaster Met Éireann warned people to be alert for “significant” flooding and hazardous travelling conditions.

Keith Leonard, national director for Fire and Emergency Management, said local authorities had been preparing since Thursday for heavy rainfall.

He said a risk of flooding would remain after the weather alerts lifted, as water levels could still rise, and that fallen leaves clogging drains were a “complicating factor”.

Stena Line said that some ferry services on Friday had been cancelled due to adverse weather.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow-level rain warning is in place in counties Armagh and Down until noon on Saturday, bringing a risk of flooding and hazardous travelling conditions.

Met Éireann says the weather will be rather wet and breezy this morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle and some mist patches. Some sunny spells will develop in the south during the afternoon along with well scattered showers. Elsewhere will stay mostly cloudy but becoming drier as the rain becomes patchier. Fresh to strong northeasterly winds will ease light to moderate by early afternoon. Highest temperatures are set to be between seven to 14 degrees, mildest in the south.

It will stay rather cloudy overnight for most but largely dry with just a few spots of light rain or drizzle along with some patchy mist. Lowest temperatures of four to nine degrees generally in light to moderate northeasterly breezes. It will become clearer and colder for Ulster though with temperatures falling between two and six degrees.

The forecaster says tomorrow will be dry for most tomorrow with a mix of cloud and sunny spells at first along with the odd spot of light rain or drizzle. - PA