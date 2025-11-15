AIL preview: Big Leinster names to feature in Dublin 6W derby face off

Like never before, the Dublin 6W derby has more than just local bragging rights at stake, as second-placed Terenure College host St Mary’s College at Lakelands Park (kick off 3pm) in an Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A summit meeting.

St Mary’s arrive with five wins out of five, and 23 points out of a possible 25, while Terenure have won four of their five games to lie second on 21 points.

Supporters of both came from far and wide last season when the clubs traded home wins in front of huge crowds for their first AIL derbies in seven years after St Mary’s returned to the top flight.

Although some big Leinster names are among those featuring in this full programme of matches – weather permitting – the pity is that Terenure’s brilliant young halfbacks, Fintan Gunne and Caspar Gabriel, were not released.

They were central figures to a third successive bonus point when beating high-flying Ballynahinch 52-12 away a fortnight ago. But they have a plethora of skilful, versatile backs and Carlos Spencer moves former Leinster back Chris Cosgrave, who scored a hat-trick in Ballynahinch, to outhalf.

Caolan Cooley comes in at left wing, Kiwi scrumhalf Griffin Culver returns, while Leinster have released hooker John McKee, with Oisín McCormack, Max Russell and returning captain Luke Clohessy forming a new backrow.

St Mary’s have been boosted by the fitness of their captain/playmaker Conor Dean, injured in their 27-26 win over Con last time, while Mark McHugh brings in winger Aaron O’Sullivan, scrumhalf Colm Reilly and tighthead Mick McCormack as former Munster centre Dan Goggin continues at number eight.

Reigning champions Clontarf sit third and travel to Cork Con in a repeat of last season’s final, with the home side in serious need of a win after three successive defeats. ‘Tarf welcome back Dylan O’Grady, Hugh Cooney and Alan Spicer.

Lansdowne, in fourth, renew their age-old rivalry with Old Belvedere in Ollie Campbell Park, with Declan Fassbender’s one change from the side which beat Nenagh 62-17 being a notable one with Leinster’s Max Deegan in at number eight. Belvo make four changes, including Daragh O’Dywer at outhalf.

UCD welcome Young Munster, with Andrew Osborne at fullback, while the Cookies welcomes Munster trio Shay McCarthy and halfbacks Tony Butler and Jake O’Riordan.

Promoted Nenagh Ormond, still winless, host Ballynahinch after contrasting Bateman Cup outings, the latter’s ruthless 78-0 win over Sligo regaining them momentum. Among the home side’s five changes, Charlie O’Doherty start at 10 and captain Kevin O’Flaherty returns at lock.

Remarkably, there are also summit meeting in 1B, where leaders Old Wesley host a resurgent Trinity; in 2A when unbeaten Barnhall travel to Dungannon; in 2B where UL Bohs host Galwegians as the only two unbeaten sides and completing a double header in UL at 5pm, there is an identical match-up in the women’s division between UL Bohs, seeking a third successive title, and surprise leaders Galwegians.

Energia All-Ireland League (2.30pm unless stated)

Division 1A: Cork Constitution v Clontarf, Temple Hill; Nenagh Ormond v Ballynahinch, New Ormond Park; Old Belvedere v Lansdowne, Ollie Campbell Park; UCD v Young Munster, Belfield; Terenure College v St. Mary’s College, Lakelands Park, 3pm (IrishRugby+).

Division 1B: City of Armagh v Garryowen, Palace Grounds; Instonians v Highfield, Shaw’s Bridge; Naas v Blackrock College, Forenaughts; Old Wesley v Dublin University, Energia Park; UCC v Queen’s, The Mardyke, 3pm.

Division 2A: Ballymena v Cashel, Eaton Park; Banbridge v Old Crescent, Rifle Park; Dungannon v MU Barnhall, Stevenson Park; Galway Corinthians v Wanderers, Corinthian Park; Greystones v Shannon, Dr Hickey Park.

Division 2B: Enniscorthy v Clogher Valley, Alcast Park; Navan v Rainey, Balreask Old; Skerries v Buccaneers, Holmpatrick; Sligo v Malone, Hamilton Park; UL Bohemian v Galwegians, UL4G.

Division 2C: Ballyclare v Monkstown, The Cloughan; Belfast Harlequins v Midleton, Deramore Park; Clonmel v Thomond, Ard Gaoithe; Dolphin v Bective Rangers, Virgin Media Park; Malahide v Bruff, Estuary Road.

Women’s Division (5pm unless stated): Ennis v Cooke, Drumbiggle, 1pm; Blackrock College v Tullow, Stradbrook; Old Belvedere v Ballincollig, Ollie Campbell Park; Railway Union v Wicklow, Willow Lodge; UL Bohemian v Galwegians, UL4G.