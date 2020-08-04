Fallon Sherrock invited to contest World Series Finals in Austria

Fallon Sherrock will be in Salzburg for the 24-member World Series Finals on September 18-20th. Photograph: Getty Images

Fallon Sherrock will take part in the 2020 World Series Finals in Austria next month, the Professional Darts Corporation has announced.

The 26-year-old made history last year when she became the first female to win a match at the World Championship.

Her exploits in reaching the third round at Alexandra Palace saw her given a spot at the World Series of Darts events this year, but the coronavirus pandemic reshaped the PDC’s calendar.

However, Sherrock will be present in Salzburg for the 24-member tournament on September 18-20th after she was one of 12 players to be invited to take part.

The other participants are made up of eight seeded players, including world number one Michael Van Gerwen and world champion Peter Wright, and four qualifiers from the PDC’s 128 tour card holders.

