Seven arrested and more €1.36m cash seized in three operations

Gardaí seized a total of €1.36 million in cash in three raids between April and October this year.

On April 9th members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), along with officers of the Revenue customs service seized €342,000 in cash, and arrested a man and a woman in their 60s, at Dublin Airport.

On April 23rd, the GNDOCB intercepted a vehicle, seized €638,000 in cash and arrested one man in his 30s in west Dublin.

On October 14th, the GNDOCB conducted searches of four residential premises in north Dublin and Co Leitrim, seized €383,000 in cash and arrested two men and two women, all aged in their 30s.

All seven arrested people remain before the courts in Ireland.

The GNDOCB participation in the operations was undertaken in co-operation with of the National Crime Agency (UK) and other international partners.

Garda assistant commissioner Angela Willis, of the organised and serious crime unit, said the force “continues to work closely and effectively with national and international partners including the National Crime Agency in the UK.”

She said the Garda would continue “to disrupt, degrade and dismantle transnational criminal organisations and their criminal activity which impacts not just on communities in Ireland but across the UK and Europe”.