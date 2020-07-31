Sam Bennett takes stage win at Vuelta a Burgos

Sam Bennett produced one of the best finishes of his professional career to win stage 4 of the Vuelta a Burgos in northern Spain, the final uphill kilometre into Roa de Duero in part blown wide open after a crash.

It was a third stage win this season for Bennett with his new team, Deceuninck-QuickStep, the Irish champion visibly delighted as he held on for the win ahead of Arnaud Démare of France (Groupama-FDJ) and the Itaian Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) – this being the first major race since the lockdown.

With the lead-out train effectively derailed by the crash, Bennett found himself in front earlier than expected, and kept some distance on the chasing riders, Demare and Nizzolo given the same time on the line.

At the uphill corner bend that led into the final kilometre, both his temamate Michael Mørkøv and Jacopo Guarnieri of Groupama-FDJ crashed, but Bennett managed to steer clear, holding his advantage as the road flattened out for the finish.

It was also Bennett’s 41st stage win his career, sitting alongside landmark wins including at Imola on the 2018 Giro d’Italia and in Ovideo on last year’s Vuelta a España. The Tipperary rider also takes over the leaders points jersey, while sitting back in 110th position in the General Classification, with Remco Evenepoel still in front, Bennett’s teammate finishing safely in the main peloton to retain the overall lead ahead of Saturday’s final stage to Lagunas de Neila.

The Belgian holds an 18-second advantage over George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), with Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) lying third at 32 seconds. Eddie Dunbar of Team Ineos lies in 25th.