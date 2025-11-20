Rieko Ioane named in much-changed New Zealand side for Wales Test

Rieko Ioane will start at outside centre for New Zealand against Wales in Cardiff. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

New Zealand have made extensive changes for Saturday’s Test against Wales in Cardiff, handing opportunities to players who have had little or no game time in the previous three November internationals against Ireland, Scotland and England.

Only captain Scott Barrett and flanker Simon Parker remain from the starting line-up against England last weekend. Among the backs, Will Jordan is the only player to retain a spot, but moves from fullback to the wing, while new Leinster signing Rieko Ioane gets a run at centre.

Lock Fabian Holland, who was tapped to play against England last week but dropped out because of illness, returns for the clash at Principality Stadium, which is the last Test on their four-match November schedule.

A calf injury keeps out number eight Peter Lakai, but for the rest, the 12 changes are all unforced and see star performers like Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard and Codie Taylor all off earlier on their post-season break.

Caleb Clarke returns after concussion protocol ruled him out against England, where defeat ended All Black hopes of a Grand Slam.

Last week’s reserve frontrow become the starters against Wales, while George Bell and George Bower are named as cover for the first time on the tour.

Loose forward cover will be provided by Christian Lio-Willie, who joined the squad from the All Blacks XV last week because Luke Jacobson (concussion) and Samipeni Finau (family illness) have since returned to New Zealand.

“We have a lot to play for this weekend – we want to put on a performance that reflects the effort and pride we have put in,” said coach Scott Robertson in the statement naming the team.

“We do not underestimate the passion and resolve that Wales will bring, and we know how organised, accurate, and ruthless we need to be in return,” Robertson added.

Harri Deaves will complete his journey from roofer to Wales international against New Zealand on Saturday.

Ospreys flanker Deaves will win his first cap in a Wales side showing five changes from the one that edged out Japan 24-23 with a last-gasp penalty.

The 24-year-old joined the Ospreys academy from his local club Pontyclun, chasing his rugby dream after a brief civil engineering course at Bridgend College.

Deaves’s early days at Ospreys, alongside British and Irish Test Lions Alex Cuthbert, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb, saw him turn up for morning training sessions in his van ahead of afternoon work as a roofer.

Wales head coach Steve Tandy said: “Harri Deaves making his debut I think is an amazing story.

“His performances for the Ospreys, both sides of the ball, have been outstanding. I love how he plays the game.

“He’s a smaller rugby player and the way he plays he adds physicality. His speed and aggression are there for everyone to see.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for Harri and we can’t wait to see him go on Saturday.”

Alex Mann and Aaron Wainwright join Deaves in the backrow, while props Rhys Carre and Keiron Assiratti return to partner captain Dewi Lake in the frontrow.

There are two changes to the back line with Scarlets centre Joe Hawkins winning his first cap since the 2023 Six Nations.

Hawkins joined Exeter from Ospreys after that tournament and was ineligible for the 2023 World Cup as he did not have the required number of caps for plying their trade outside of Wales.

Tom Rogers returns on the wing with Josh Adams suspended following his red card against Japan.

Harlequins outhalf Jarrod Evans, who came off the bench against Japan to kick the winning penalty, is among the replacements again.

WALES: Blair Murray (Scarlets); Louis Rees-Zammit (Bristol), Max Llewellyn (Gloucester), Joe Hawkins (Scarlets), Tom Rogers (Scarlets); Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Tomos Williams (Gloucester); Rhys Carre (Saracens), Dewi Lake (Ospreys, capt), Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff); Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter), Adam Beard (Montpellier); Alex Mann (Cardiff), Harri Deaves (Ospreys), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: Brodie Coghlan (Dragons), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Archie Griffin (Bath), Freddie Thomas (Gloucester), Taine Plumtree (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Ospreys), Jarrod Evans (Harlequins), Nick Tompkins (Saracens).

NEW ZEALAND: Ruben Love; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke; Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Tamaiti Williams, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Pasilio Tosi; Scott Barrett (capt), Fabian Holland; Simon Parker, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi.

Replacements: George Bell, Fletcher Newell, George Bower, Josh Lord, Christian Lio-Willie, Finlay Christie, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Sevu Reece.

France centre Gael Fickou and locks Emmanuel Meafou and Thibaud Flament are back in the starting team to face Australia this weekend as coach Fabien Galthie made three changes to the side that beat Fiji last week.

Fickou, who started in the opening defeat by South Africa earlier this month, returns at inside centre to replace the injured Pierre-Louis Barassi for Saturday’s clash.

Meafou and Flament, both out against Fiji, will partner in the secondrow in place of Romain Taofifenua and Charles Ollivon.

The latter, man of the match against Fiji, will start as flanker alongside Gregory Alldritt and Anthony Jelonch, with Oscar Jegou relegated to the bench.

“Meafou and Flament are available again, so we won’t deprive ourselves of having them start,” Galthie told a press conference.

“Charles [Ollivon], with his performance in Bordeaux [against Fiji], has earned his place against Australia.”

Alldritt will remain captain for the second match in a row after Fickou was skipper against South Africa.

Centre Kalvin Gourgues should earn his first cap off the bench as France look for a convincing win to conclude their autumn on a positive note.

“There is a chance that we will be more consistent in this third match. Our ambition is clear: to perform in this third match,” Galthie said.

Australia have made five changes to their line-up for the last Test of an exhausting year.

Joe Schmidt makes two changes to the frontrow with Taniela Tupou returning at tighthead prop in place of Allan Alaalatoa and Billy Pollard taking over from Matt Faessler at hooker.

Nick Frost is back in the secondrow to partner Jeremy Williams, which allows Tom Hooper to return to blindside flanker in place of Rob Valetini.

In the back line, Carter Gordon is back after completing concussion protocols to replace James O’Connor, while Dylan Pietsch comes in on the left wing and Harry Potter switches to the right.

The Test will mark a 50th cap for 25-year-old prop Angus Bell and 27-year-old centre Len Ikitau, while Pollard and Williams will be the only players to feature in all of Australia’s 15 Tests this year.

The uncapped Kalani Thomas has been named as replacement scrumhalf, with Tane Edmed selected as the substitute playmaker.

“We’ve tried to freshen things up during the week after what’s been a dense and challenging tour so far,” Schmidt said in a statement on Thursday.

“The players have looked to prepare well and they’re eager to finish their season with a positive performance against one of the world’s best teams.”

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Nicolas Depoortere, Gael Fickou, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Romain Ntamack, Maxime Lucu; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Julien Marchand, Regis Montagne; Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou; Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Maxime Lamothe, Rodrigue Neti, Thomas Laclayat, Romain Taofifenua, Hugo Auradou, Oscar Jegou, Baptiste Jauneau, Kalvin Gourgues.

AUSTRALIA: Max Jorgensen; Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Dylan Pietsch; Carter Gordon, Jake Gordon; Angus Bell, Billy Pollard, Taniela Tupou; Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost; Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (capt).

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Aidan Ross, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Valetini, Carlo Tizzano, Kalani Thomas, Tane Edmed, Filipo Daugunu.