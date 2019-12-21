Fallon Sherrock insists she can win world crown after second-round success

‘If that doesn’t show that women can play darts, I don’t know what does’

Fallon Sherrock reacts after beating world number 11 Mensur Suljovic in the second round of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace in London. Photograph: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Fallon Sherrock insists she can win the World Darts Championship after she progressed to the last 32 with a 3-1 win over 11th seed Mensur Suljovic at Alexandra Palace.

The 25-year-old from Milton Keynes, who became the first woman to win a match at the tournament with a first-round win over Ted Evetts, missed only five doubles in a superb performance against the Austrian.

Sherrock won the first set before Suljovic levelled the match. But Sherrock hit back and landed a dart at the bullseye to surge into the last 32, where she will meet Chris Dobey.

When asked if she could win the tournament, Sherrock told Sky Sports: “Why not? I have won two games, I am just going to take each game as it comes but there is nothing to say that I can’t. I am going to try.

“I have just proved that we [women] can beat anyone. I have beaten two of the best players in the world. If that doesn’t show that women can play darts, I don’t know what does.

“I’m speechless. With everything that has been going on the last couple of days I have just been focusing on my finishing because I know that I can score.

“I’m still waiting for it all to sink in. I don’t know how I’m going to sleep tonight. It’s amazing, when that dart [at bull to win] went in it was a sigh of relief.”

