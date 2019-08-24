Equestrian: Judy Reynolds sets another Irish record

Kildare’s Judy Reynolds set another Irish record when finishing fifth in the Grand Prix Kur (freestyle to music) as the European dressage championships concluded in Rotterdam on Saturday afternoon.

Riding Vancouver K, the 15-year-old Jazz gelding owned by her parents, Joe and Kathleen, Reynolds was one of 15 riders (from 69 starters) to reach this final stage of the competition where she achieved a score of 85.589 per cent. The Germany-based rider was denied a chance to perform her programme at last year’s World Equestrian Games in Tryon when the Kur was cancelled because of Hurricane Florence.

German riders claimed all three medals. Isabell Werth won her third gold at these championships on Bella Rose when topping the leaderboard on 90.875, Dorothee Schneider took silver on Showtime FRH (90.561) while the bronze went to Jessica von Bredow-Werndl riding TSF Dalera BB (89.107). Denmark’s Catherine Dufour was fourth on Atterupgaards Cassidy (87.771).

The Irish para-dressage team finished 13th of the 15 competing nations but second of those with just three riders which meant they had no discard score. Representing Ireland at these championships were Michael Murphy (Grade 1) on Skjoldsgaard Hippo-Vo, Tamsin Addison (Grade 5) on Donna Siesta and Rosemary Gaffney (Grade IV) with Werona.

The Netherlands won team gold ahead of Great Britain and Denmark.

Following consultation with team management and with their horses’ owners, Peter Moloney and Darragh Kenny have decided not to jump in Sunday’s individual final of the European show jumping championships in Rotterdam and, instead, will save their horses for the Nations’ Cup World Final in Barcelona.