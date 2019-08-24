Jenny Egan misses out on Olympic canoe sprint spot

Irish paddler finished eighth in her semi-final in Hungary

Jenny Egan missed out on Olympic qualification in Hungary. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Jenny Egan’s final chance of qualifying her boat for the Tokyo Olympics at the canoe sprint World Championships evaporated as she finished eighth in her semi-final of the K1 500 metres in Szeged, Hungary today.

The Ireland paddler would have had to make the top three to qualify for the A Final, but she was not in contention for those spots from early in the race.

Egan had earlier finished sixth in the C Final of the K1 200m, another Olympic boat, 24th overall. She has a good record in the K1 5,000 metres, a non-Olympic event in which she will compete on Sunday.

Barry Watkins’ bid to qualify a boat for Tokyo also came up short. He finished ninth in his B Final of the men’s K1 1,000 metres, 18th overall. He will go in the men’s K1 5,000m.

Canoe Sprint World Championships, Szeged, Hungary

Men

K1 1,000m - B Final: 9 B Watkins 3:47.24

Women

K1 200m - C Final: 6 J Egan 6:43.49

K1 500m Semi-Final (First Three to A Final; 4-6 to B Final; 7-9 to C Final): 8 Egan 2:00.01.

