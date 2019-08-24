Jenny Egan misses out on Olympic canoe sprint spot

Jenny Egan’s final chance of qualifying her boat for the Tokyo Olympics at the canoe sprint World Championships evaporated as she finished eighth in her semi-final of the K1 500 metres in Szeged, Hungary today.

The Ireland paddler would have had to make the top three to qualify for the A Final, but she was not in contention for those spots from early in the race.

Egan had earlier finished sixth in the C Final of the K1 200m, another Olympic boat, 24th overall. She has a good record in the K1 5,000 metres, a non-Olympic event in which she will compete on Sunday.

Barry Watkins’ bid to qualify a boat for Tokyo also came up short. He finished ninth in his B Final of the men’s K1 1,000 metres, 18th overall. He will go in the men’s K1 5,000m.

Canoe Sprint World Championships, Szeged, Hungary

Men

K1 1,000m - B Final: 9 B Watkins 3:47.24

Women

K1 200m - C Final: 6 J Egan 6:43.49

K1 500m Semi-Final (First Three to A Final; 4-6 to B Final; 7-9 to C Final): 8 Egan 2:00.01.