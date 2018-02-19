‘Did we tie?’: Canada and Germany share two-man bobsleigh gold

Smiles all around as teams both complete race in 16.86 seconds
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react as they watch the final run by Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz of Canada during the men’s two-man bobsleigh. Photograph: Getty Images

Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react as they watch the final run by Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz of Canada during the men’s two-man bobsleigh. Photograph: Getty Images

 

It was one of the closest sliding races in Olympic history, but when Canada’s Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz rocketed over the finish line in the two-man bobsleigh final on Monday, they knew they had secured gold.

Trouble was, Germany’s Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis had also won the race.

Kripps had put together three good runs, consistently placing first or second, and he needed to pull out another one to secure his first Olympic gold medal.

Friedrich set the fastest time but Kripps, in the final run of the competition, exactly matched his mark of three minutes 16.86 seconds.

“It took me a couple of minutes. We were in the changing room and I asked Thorsten and I said I’m not sure I understood what just happened, did we tie?,” Canadian brakeman Kopacz said.

Knowing that it had been a tie – the first in the two-man bobsleigh event since Nagano in 1998 – an overjoyed Friedrich and Margis had rushed over to Kripps and Kopacz to celebrate as they finished their final run.

“At first I thought we had won outright but then these guys jumped over and were super excited and I thought ‘Wow these guys are really happy for us!’,” said Kripps, who thought the Germans had been ecstatic about winning silver.

It’s crazy

“Thorsten was giving me a hug and he said it was like three hundredths, two hundredths... and then a tie.

“It’s crazy,” Kripps said.

Amid the ensuing chaos, it had taken Kripps a while to find his brakeman to tell him.

“It was a sea of emotions, a sea of team-mates and tears from my parents,” Kopacz said. “Lots of yelling and then we were hustled over to the changing room and I realised we tied.”

It wasn’t until Friedrich and Margis explained that the gap had been closing by three hundredths of a second, then two hundredths, then one hundredths, that the Canadian pair knew what was going on.

“They got it when we told them the full time,” said Friedrich who also came joint-first in the four-man bob at last year’s world championships. “They got it that we had a tie.”

Kripps learned how to pilot his sled from Canadian Olympian Pierre Lueders – the same athlete who was involved in a dead heat for first place with Italy in Nagano.

“It was really fun to tie with these guys,” Kripps said. “Two more guys who are as happy as you are.”

– Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.