David Warner returns from ban to star for Australia in opening win

Opening bat makes unbeaten 89 in seven-wicket win over Afghanistan

Australia opener David Warner plays a shot during the Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan at the County Ground in Bristol. Photograph: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images

Australia opener David Warner plays a shot during the Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan at the County Ground in Bristol. Photograph: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images

 

At Bristol: Afghanistan 207 (Najibullah Zadran 51), Australia 209-3 (D Warner 89no, A J Finch 66). Australia won by 7 wkts.

David Warner and Steve Smith returned to international cricket on Saturday to see Australia through to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in their World Cup opener at Bristol’s County Ground.

Warner top-scored with an unbeaten 89 while Smith made 18 as Australia easily chased down a modest target after Afghanistan, who won the toss and elected to bat, were bowled out for 207.

The pair were back for their first official one day international after year-long bans following a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Australia, whose captain Aaron Finch contributed 66 runs off 49 balls, reached 209 for three in the 35th over, ensuring a winning start to the defence of their World Cup crown.

