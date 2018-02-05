Chris Froome will make seasonal bow in Spain next week

British rider ‘confident’ there will be progress in adverse doping test investigation

Updated: about 10 hours ago

Chris Froome of Team Sky. “Obviously I understand that this situation has created a lot of uncertainty.” Photograph: Getty Images

Chris Froome of Team Sky. “Obviously I understand that this situation has created a lot of uncertainty.” Photograph: Getty Images

 

Britain’s Chris Froome will make his 2018 season debut at next week’s Ruta del Sol in Andulacia, his Team Sky said on Monday.

The 32-year-old four-times Tour de France winner is under investigation after returning an adverse drugs test at last year’s Tour of Spain which he won. He was found to have double the allowed amount of the legal drug Salbutamol in his system in a test after stage 18 of the Vuelta in September.

Team Sky and Froome, who has denied any wrongdoing, are presenting their case to the International Cycling Union. “I’m confident that we will be able to get to the bottom of what has happened, and I’m working hard with the team to do that,” Froome said in a statement.

“Obviously I understand that this situation has created a lot of uncertainty. I completely get why there has been so much interest and speculation.”

The Ruta del Sol, starting on February 14th, will be Froome’s first competitive appearance since his third-place finish in the time trial at the World Championships in Norway last September.

Team principal Dave Brailsford admitted it was a tough situation. “We all recognise that these are difficult circumstances, but it’s important for all sides that this process is conducted fairly before a final conclusion is reached.

“It is a complex situation but we’re working as hard as we can with Chris to resolve things as soon as possible.”

Froome will line up in the five-day stage race in Andalusia, which he won three years ago, after completing a training stint in South Africa.

“I have put in a hard training block in January,” Froome said. “It’s been good to be out on my bike and to get the miles under my belt.” – Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.