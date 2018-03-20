Chris Froome likely to be among starters in Giro d’Italia

Chris Froome looks increasingly likely to ride in the Giro d’Italia because his “complicated” doping case is unlikely to be resolved before May, the president of cycling’s governing body has confirmed.

David Lappartient, the president of the UCI, insisted that he wanted the case resolved as soon as possible but admitted it was likely to drag on because of unspecified technical and procedural aspects.

“When will the end be completed? I do not know, to be honest,” Appartient told the Gazzetta dello Sport. “I hope as soon as possible, I said that I hope before the Giro, but I do not believe and I’m not sure it’s possible.

“We are pushing, but the case also concerns technical aspects. It’s not that simple and it takes time. I can understand that the fans want to have a result, but we have precise procedures in the UCI, and we must follow them for the credibility of our sport.”

Froome’s legal and medical team have spent the past six months trying to find a way to explain the excessive levels of salbutamol found in his body at the Vuelta a España last September – a story first revealed by the Guardian and Le Monde in December – with reports suggesting they may blame a malfunctioning kidney for the failed test.

In the meantime Froome has ignored calls to stop riding while his case continues at Lads, the legal anti-doping service of the UCI. He he finished the Ruta del Sol in tenth and Tirreno-Adriatico in 34th place.

“Our lawyers and those of the rider are discussing the case,” said Lappartient.

“Both parties have strong lawyers and this case is much more complicated than a normal one. The judge of the UCI anti-doping court was involved in resolving some procedural questions. Before moving on to the next step, make sure you have answered all the questions.”

Lappartient also revealed that the UCI would be launching a new programme to combat mechanical doping in cycling – which will include a special bus with

the ability to scrutinise bicycles, frames and wheels.

“We do not want to find scooters in bicycles: we want to show that they are not there,” he added. “And we will have at our disposal new and better technologies, the strongest ones, to give more credibility to our sport.”