Chris Froome likely to be among starters in Giro d’Italia

UCI president Lappartient says doping inquiry unlikely to be resolved before May

Sean Ingle

Chris Froome: continues to compete while his ‘complicated’ doping case rumbles on. Photograph: Dario Belingheri/EPA

Chris Froome: continues to compete while his ‘complicated’ doping case rumbles on. Photograph: Dario Belingheri/EPA

 

Chris Froome looks increasingly likely to ride in the Giro d’Italia because his “complicated” doping case is unlikely to be resolved before May, the president of cycling’s governing body has confirmed.

David Lappartient, the president of the UCI, insisted that he wanted the case resolved as soon as possible but admitted it was likely to drag on because of unspecified technical and procedural aspects.

“When will the end be completed? I do not know, to be honest,” Appartient told the Gazzetta dello Sport. “I hope as soon as possible, I said that I hope before the Giro, but I do not believe and I’m not sure it’s possible.

“We are pushing, but the case also concerns technical aspects. It’s not that simple and it takes time. I can understand that the fans want to have a result, but we have precise procedures in the UCI, and we must follow them for the credibility of our sport.”

Froome’s legal and medical team have spent the past six months trying to find a way to explain the excessive levels of salbutamol found in his body at the Vuelta a España last September – a story first revealed by the Guardian and Le Monde in December – with reports suggesting they may blame a malfunctioning kidney for the failed test.

In the meantime Froome has ignored calls to stop riding while his case continues at Lads, the legal anti-doping service of the UCI. He he finished the Ruta del Sol in tenth and Tirreno-Adriatico in 34th place.

“Our lawyers and those of the rider are discussing the case,” said Lappartient.

“Both parties have strong lawyers and this case is much more complicated than a normal one. The judge of the UCI anti-doping court was involved in resolving some procedural questions. Before moving on to the next step, make sure you have answered all the questions.”

Lappartient also revealed that the UCI would be launching a new programme to combat mechanical doping in cycling – which will include a special bus with

the ability to scrutinise bicycles, frames and wheels.

“We do not want to find scooters in bicycles: we want to show that they are not there,” he added. “And we will have at our disposal new and better technologies, the strongest ones, to give more credibility to our sport.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.