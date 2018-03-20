Heavyweight heat win for Paul and Gary O’Donovan in Sydney

Paul O’Donovan and Gary O’Donovan recorded the fastest time in the double sculls’ heats at the Sydney International Rowing Regatta on Tuesday.

The Skibbereen crew were competing in the Open (heavyweight) category, but came in almost four seconds ahead of their nearest challengers to win their heat. They qualified directly for Friday’s final.

Paul had already impressed at the huge event when winning his heat of the Open single sculls on Monday.

The men’s pair of Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll had a slow start to their challenge. The world champions in the lightweight pair competed in the Open category and finished sixth in their heat. They must find their way to the final through the repechages.

Paul O’Donovan was taken with the quality of the competition - and the size of the event. “It was our first outing in the double at the regatta venue here so it was very nice and it was good to take the win against some strong Australian combinations.

“It’s a massive venue here, I got lost yesterday shortly after the single sculls but I found my way home eventually and apart from that, we’re thoroughly enjoying ourselves at the Australian Championships,” he told Rowing Australia.