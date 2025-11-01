Woman seriously injured during incident in Co Tyrone

Police said a man was arrested in the Armagh area on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A woman has been seriously injured during an incident in Co Tyrone.

Police said a man was arrested in the Armagh area on suspicion of attempted murder later on Saturday.

Chief inspector Graham Dodds said the woman, in her 40s, was taken to hospital.

“At approximately 11.30am it was reported that a woman had sustained a serious leg injury inside a property in the Altmore Drive area of the town,” he said.

“Officers attended and administered first aid until colleagues from other emergency services arrived. A woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Police conducted a number of inquiries and subsequently arrested a man, aged in his 40s, in the Armagh area.

“He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time, assisting with inquiries.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact 101, quoting reference 723 of 1/11/25.” – PA