Ben Healy a fine 15th in world championship time trial

Irishman finishes one minute 57.7 seconds behind Mikkel Bjerg in Yorkshire rain

Ben Healy in action during the Under-23 world time trial championships in Harrogate, Yorkshire. Photograph: Cycling Ireland

Ben Healy in action during the Under-23 world time trial championships in Harrogate, Yorkshire. Photograph: Cycling Ireland

 

Danish rider Mikkel Bjerg took his third consecutive Under-23 world time trial championship gold medal when he raced to victory in this year’s race in Harrogate, Yorkshire on Tuesday. He safely negotiated an at-times flooded course to beat American Ian Garrisson by 26.5 seconds, with another American Brandon McNulty just over a second behind in the bronze medal position.

Irishman Ben Healy took a fine 15th out of 60 riders in the race, thus recording another fine result after his Tour de l’Avenir stage win last month. He was one minute 57.7 seconds behind Bjerg.

Compatriot Michael O’Loughlin crashed in the wet conditions and was delayed. He was 41st, three minutes 39.2 seconds back.

The Elite women’s time trial continues this afternoon. Anna Turvey and Kelly Murphy will compete for Ireland in the race.

World road championships, Yorkshire:

Under 23 time trial, Ripon to Harrogate: 1, Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) 30.3 kilometres in 40 mins 20.4 secs; 2, I. Garrison (United States of America) at 26.5 secs; 3, B. McNulty (United States of America) at 27.7 secs; 4, M. Norsgaard Jørgensen (Denmark) at 36.8 secs; 5, B. Van Moer (Belgium) at 43.3 secs; 6, M. Hulgaard (Denmark) at 56.1 secs

Irish: 15, B. Healy (Ireland) at 1 min 57.7 secs; 41, M. O’Loughlin (Ireland) at 3 mins 39.2 secs.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.