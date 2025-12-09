Lauren Walsh earns LPGA Tour card with strong finish at Q-Series Final

Lauren Walsh has secured a full LPGA Tour card for next season after firing a brilliant final round 67 for a 72-holes total of six-under-par 280 at the Q-Series Final in Alabama.

With the tournament shortened from six rounds to four due to poor weather, the 25-year-old Kildare woman – who played her amateur golf out of Castlewarden – leapfrogged from tied-34th heading into the final round and into the top 20 to claim a precious ticket to join Leona Maguire on the lucrative US circuit in 2026.

Walsh had earned her place in the final qualifying after finishing 10th in the Ladies European Tour order of merit and made the most of the pathway by adding a final round 67 at Magnolia Grove to her earlier rounds of 74-70-69 to ultimately finish tied-17th, earning her of 25 available cards at the tournament, which was won by Germany’s Helen Briem.

In an error-free round of five birdies, including two in her last three holes, Walsh – a former Curtis Cup player and graduate of Wake Forest University – moved through the field to claim a card that will see her plan her schedule next year primarily on the LPGA Tour.