Babe Ruth jersey sells for record $5.64m

Jersey is one of 400 pieces of Ruth memorabilia supplied by his family and collectors for auction at the Yankee Stadium

Babe Ruth: he hit 714 home runs over his 22-year career, 15 of those years with the Yankees. Photograph: Getty Images

Babe Ruth: he hit 714 home runs over his 22-year career, 15 of those years with the Yankees. Photograph: Getty Images

 

A Babe Ruth jersey, dating back to 1928-30, has sold for a record $5.64 million at auction. The sale of the New York Yankees jersey beat the $4.4 million previously paid for one he wore in 1920, according to Hunt Auctions. The jersey – gray with “Yankees” emblazoned across the chest – was one of more than 400 pieces of Ruth memorabilia supplied by his family and some collectors for the auction, which was held on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The seller of the jersey was anonymous, ABC News reported. The name of the buyer was not revealed.

This is the description of the jersey from the Hunt Auctions catalog: “...let there be no doubt that the pinnacle of all Babe Ruth items, and sports memorabilia in general, is a jersey as one donned by the Bambino himself. To the best of our knowledge, there are six Babe Ruth New York Yankees professional model jerseys of merit known to exist. That includes both private and institutional collections such as the National Baseball Hall of Fame...Within that limited population we are honored to present the only specimen dating to the golden era of Babe’s storied career during the late 1920s period.”

Ruth hit 714 home runs over his 22-year career, 15 of them with the Yankees.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.