Angling Notes: Sterling work of fishery officers reflected in national award

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) and the International Centre for Security Excellence (ICSE) have been selected as joint winners of the “Best Consultancy Partnership” in the 2020 National Training Awards from the Irish Institute of Training and Development.

The award was achieved for a QQI Level-6 Conflict Management Course to deliver to operations staff in late 2018 and 2019.

Roisin Bradley, head of HR at IFI, said: “Our operations staff work day and night in the field to protect and manage our fisheries resource. This collaborative project has been very positive and we are looking forward to see where this journey takes us.

“I would like to congratulate all the staff that helped and the team at ICSE who managed training and rolling it out to staff. It is of utmost importance that staff can carry out the work necessary in the safest way possible.”

Tony O’Brien at ICSE, added: “In my view all of the credit has to go the fisheries officers. It was a programme for their colleagues and the judges commented on the real desire by the teams to make their job better.”

Fishery officers now working from home

Following HSE and Government advice in relation to Covid-19, all fishery offices are closed and staff are now working from home.

At this time the only way to make contact is by email and telephone (info@fisheriesireland.ieor 01-884 2600). Office phones are diverted to staff who can deal with your query, however, there may be delays in replying to your query. Staff will respond to emergency calls as appropriate.

A 24-hour confidential hotline 1890 34 24 74 is available through which the public may report incidents of illegal fishing, water pollution and invasive species.

In addition, and in line with Level-5 regulations, as and from last Thursday (22nd October), the stocking of fish will cease to all locations.

Checking water quality for the upcoming management course in Co Longford.

Water management courses in Longford

Professor Ken Whelan and Martin McGarrigle are delighted to announce two community water management courses in the north and south of Co Longford commencing in November through to December 2020. Learn about the myriad of life forms in Longford’s unique rivers and streams.

Courses will entail hands-on engagement with local rivers; developing local action plans; knowledge in applying for funding and gain expertise in water conservation and management.

Would you also like to learn how to develop and implement a local water management plan? If so, then this course is for you. For more information and to register, visit: http://longford.watersproject.com/.

Derek Evans lands a bonefish from the Marls on Abaco Island in the Bahamas.

Delphi Club reopens in Bahamas

Delphi Club, located on the Bahamas Abaco Island, is set to reopen on November 1st. To celebrate this long-awaited occasion, the club is offering incentives for trips this winter and packages through until June 30th 2021.

The promotion only applies to new reservations and it is necessary to confirm bookings before the offer expires on November 15th. The Delphi Club is a stunning property and the bone fishing should be nothing short of magnificent.

To secure a booking or booking enquiries, email: reservations@delphiclubabaco.com.

