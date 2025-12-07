Sport

Ellen Walshe wins 200m butterfly gold at the European championships

Dublin swimmer nails gold in European Short-Course Championship with Irish record of 2:03.24

Ireland’s Ellen Walshe. Photograph: Andrea Masini/Inpho
Ireland’s Ellen Walshe. Photograph: Andrea Masini/Inpho
Ian O'Riordan
Sun Dec 07 2025 - 19:111 MIN READ

Ellen Walshe has added to Ireland’s record medal haul on the final day of the European Short-Course Championships in Lublin, Poland with a sensational victory in the 200 metres butterfly.

The Dublin swimmer, who won silver in the 200m individual medley on Saturday night, moved from fifth to first in the last 50m, nailing the gold medal in an Irish record of 2:03.24. Race favourite Helena Back from Denmark was second in 2:03.56.

It is the seventh medal won by Irish swimmers in the last six days, with Walshe still to go in the final of the 400m individual medley.

Daniel Wiffen won three medals in the freestyle (bronze in the 400m and 800m, and gold in the 1,500m), John Shortt won gold in the 200m backstroke, and Evan Bailey won bronze in the 200m freestyle.

READ MORE

Ben Healy: ‘When you see me at the Tour, I am super skinny. But that’s not sustainable’

All-Ireland winner George O’Connor on finding mental wellness after ‘years of pure hell’

Malachy Clerkin: Shameful police reaction another wound inflicted on Hillsborough families

How do Irish fans get tickets for next summer’s World Cup?

More to follow…

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan is an Irish Times sports journalist writing on athletics