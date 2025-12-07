Ellen Walshe wins 200m butterfly gold at the European championships

Ellen Walshe has added to Ireland’s record medal haul on the final day of the European Short-Course Championships in Lublin, Poland with a sensational victory in the 200 metres butterfly.

The Dublin swimmer, who won silver in the 200m individual medley on Saturday night, moved from fifth to first in the last 50m, nailing the gold medal in an Irish record of 2:03.24. Race favourite Helena Back from Denmark was second in 2:03.56.

It is the seventh medal won by Irish swimmers in the last six days, with Walshe still to go in the final of the 400m individual medley.

Daniel Wiffen won three medals in the freestyle (bronze in the 400m and 800m, and gold in the 1,500m), John Shortt won gold in the 200m backstroke, and Evan Bailey won bronze in the 200m freestyle.

