Angling Notes: Algae bloom on Lough Sheelin a worry for anglers

Brenda Montgomery’s weekly bulletin on Lough Sheelin always makes for interesting reading. In her latest report, she highlights the lakes eutrophication problems were brought back into sharp focus over the past few weeks as a dense green algae bloom spread from the middle of the lake and down along the western shore.

While algae appears naturally in most water bodies from time to time, an explosion of this nature as experienced on Sheelin is usually the result of high concentration of nutrients escaping into the water.

The western shore and into Chambers Bay and Kilnahard were particularly discoloured due to southwesterly winds pushing the floating algae into these areas while the other side of the lake was clear.

A green algae bloom on the western shore of Lough Sheelin.

With the promise of rain, wind and dropping temperatures, clarity is bound to improve and already, last Sunday water clarity had improved considerably.

On the angling front, the Kate McLaren, along with Dabblers (Silver, Pearly and Claret) won top prize, with the McLaren responsible for the weight of the week at 6lb by Dublin angler Anthony Smith.

Most popular flies were Red Tailed Peters, Golden Olives Bumbles, Pearly and Silver Invictas, Dabblers, Stimulators, Black Pennells, small dry sedges and Black & Peacock Spiders. A total of 25 trout were recorded.

During 2019, Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) began a series of consultations through Otium Leisure Consultancy to form a new novice angling strategy, entitled Let’s Fish. Submissions are now invited from angling representative bodies, clubs and individuals with the aim of increasing participation in angling.

While the strategy is still undergoing environmental assessments, nevertheless, it sets out key objectives on how its vision of All Fishing Together can be achieved over the next five years.

IFI’s Suzanne Campion, said: “The Let’s Fish strategy will work to connect people to angling and make it accessible to everyone. We are asking members of the public to submit their input into our novice angling strategy.”

For further information and to make a submission, visit fisheriesireland.ie/nas.

Members of the Corrib-Mask Search and Rescue Unit are devastated to report that a Yamaha engine and GPS plotter have been stolen from their newly acquired Zodiac-class rescue boat, located in the grounds of Ashford Castle. The value of this equipment is upwards of €10,000.

Prof Ken Whelan’s series of freshwater detective and small stream characterisation courses continue this weekend in Co Wicklow (2nd-3rd October).

If you would like to participate, details and registration forms are available at: wicklowrivers.ie/aquatic-biology-training-programme/

This week’s course will be held at Enniskerry. On Friday (2nd) an on-line (Zoom) will consist of questions and answers from 18.00-21.00, followed on Saturday (3rd) with a field course at Enniskerry-Glencree from 09.30 to 13.00 and 14.00 to 17.00.

Additional courses are planned for Cos Longford, Roscommon and Kildare in the very near future. For further information, email: ken.whelan@hotmail.com