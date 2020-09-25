French Open attendance cut to 1,000 spectators per day

New restrictions in France limits Roland Garros numbers, Murray to meet Wawrinka

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Only 1,000 spectators will be allowed to attend the Frech Open each day. Photograph: Yoan Valat/EPA

Only 1,000 spectators will be allowed to attend the Frech Open each day. Photograph: Yoan Valat/EPA

 

The French Open has confirmed only 1,000 spectators will be allowed to attend the tournament each day.

Having reduced the daily capacity from a planned-for 11,500 fans to 5,000 a week ago, tournament organisers have now had to reduce further to comply with new rules introduced to try to curb France’s soaring rate of coronavirus infections.

Tournament director Guy Forget told a press conference on Thursday that organisers were still hopeful of keeping to their 5,000 tally but French Prime Minister Jean Castex later said Roland Garros would not be exempt.

Around 35,000 spectators usually attend the tournament every day during the first week, and a statement from organisers read: “From the very outset of the public health crisis that our country is experiencing, the French Tennis Federation has consistently worked closely with government departments to determine how to organize the tournament in the current situation.

“It deeply regrets these new restrictions.”

With the tournament beginning on Sunday, organisers have been left with a major organisational headache. Current ticket-holders will be put into a draw for the 1,000 places, with those who miss out given priority access for 2021.

Andy Murray’s clash with Stan Wawrinka and Johanna Konta’s match against Coco Gauff will be two of the contests played on Sunday.

It is Murray’s first appearance at Roland Garros since his hip problems flared up during a semi-final against Wawrinka in 2017.

There was disbelief when they were paired together on Thursday, and the former British number one said: “Obviously it’s an amusing draw.”

Murray continued: “It’s actually the first time I’ve watched the draw in the last 10 years. We’ve got this group chat with a bunch of the guys and they sent a link through to it.

“Obviously a very tough match. That match I played against Stan a few years ago was a brutal one. I kind of knew something was up before the Nishikori match there (in the quarter-finals).

“I didn’t know that it was that bad but then at the end of the Stan match, in the fifth set I was struggling to push up on my serve and moving to my forehand, and I never felt the same after that match.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.