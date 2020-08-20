2020 NFL season will see cheerleaders and mascots banned from field

Covid-19 protocols established by league and players association have been updated

Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders line up during a game against the Dallas Cowboys in December 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, US. Photograph: Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No cheerleaders, mascots or sideline reporters will be allowed on the field during the 2020 NFL season, according to the updated Covid-19 protocols established by the NFL and the players association.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the new restrictions on Wednesday.

Other game-day rules in response to the Covid-19 pandemic were laid out in a leaguewide memo on July 8th, including the mandatory use of masks by everyone in the bench area except for players and coaches, and the prohibition of postgame autograph signings.

Last month’s memo was ridiculed by some NFL players for banning the popular practice of swapping jerseys after games.

“So we can tackle each other for 60min but can’t exchange jersey that takes 2 mins,” wrote Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay on Twitter.

The updated NFL-NFLPA protocols removed the language specifically prohibiting jersey exchanges, according to Pelissero.

“But such exchanges between players still won’t be allowed, per source,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter. “All individuals with bench area access are prohibited from sharing personal items, including clothing.”

