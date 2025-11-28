Mayo’s Natalia Fascizewska to fight for gold at European Under-23 Championships

Team Ireland have secured six medals at the European Under-23 Championships in Budapest. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Castlebar Boxing Club’s Natalia Fascizewska will fight for gold on Saturday at the European Under-23 Boxing Championships in Budapest after a stunning semi-final victory.

She’s now guaranteed at least a silver medal, while five other Irish boxers have earned bronze medals at the competition.

The Mayo southpaw defeated Georgia’s Khuraman Kasumova after the referee stopped their 57kg semi-final in the second round.

The first round started cagily, but as Kasumova tried to chase Fascizewska, the Irish fighter began landing sharp punches and gaining confidence.

The gap widened further in the second round, where Fascizewska consistently found a home for her straight left hand, forcing the referee to issue the Georgian three standing counts.

The fight was stopped with a minute remaining in the round, seeing Fascizewska through to Saturday’s final.

Also in action for Ireland on Friday, Louis Rooney lost out by stoppage in the 50kg semi-final against Azerbaijan’s Subhan Mamedov.

The first round was closely fought, with both boxers landing clean combinations and showing a high level of skill, but Mamedov claimed the session on four scorecards.

The Azerbaijani fighter repeated that feat in the second round despite being rocked back by a straight right from the Belfast man with a minute to go.

However, the final round was definitive for Mamedov. Rooney suffered a point deduction, and was knocked down by a stiff counter punch as he went in search of a miracle to fight his way back into contention.

But he was stopped with 30 seconds left of the fight, taking home a bronze medal for his efforts.

The Irish team has secured six medals across the tournament, with Cliona D’Arcy, Ava Henry, Tiffany Spencer and Rebecca Kavanagh also claiming bronze.