Froome and Thomas left out of Tour de France

Ineos Grenadiers have omitted the four-time winner and 2018 winner of the race

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas won’t race in this year’s Tour de France. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas won’t race in this year’s Tour de France. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

 

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas have been omitted from the Ineos Grenadiers squad for the 2020 edition in a major team shakeup on Wednesday.

Froome and Thomas both were well below par in the Criterium du Dauphine, which serves as a form indicator ahead of the Tour.

The Tour starts on August 29th from Nice.

Team manager Dave Brailsford brought in 2019 Giro d’Italia champion Richard Carapaz of Ecuador to help Colombian Egan Bernal retain his title.

“Egan will once again target the yellow jersey in France and we are very excited to give last year’s Giro winner, Richard Carapaz, his debut in this year’s Tour also,” Brailsford said in a team statement.

Bernal pulled out of the Dauphine before the penultimate stage because of back pains but he is expected to be fuly fit for the Tour.

Froome, who is back this season after a horror crash last year, will gun for a third Vuelta title from October 20th to November 8th while Thomas will ride the Giro d’Italia from October 3rd to 25th.

“Geraint will target the Giro and take on the opportunity to double up his Tour de France win with another Grand Tour title, with the aim of being the first Welshman to win it,” said Brailsford.

“In turn, Chris Froome will target the Vuelta. Chris is a legend of our sport, a true champion who has demonstrated incredible grit and determination to come back from his crash last year.

“We want to support him to compete for another Grand Tour title and the Vuelta gives him that little bit more time to continue his progress to the top level.”

Froome will leave Ineos at the end of the season to join Israel Start-Up Nation.

On the Tour, Bernal and Carapaz will team up with Andrey Amador, Jonathan Castroviejo, Michal Kwiatkowski, Luke Rowe, Pavel Sivakov and Dylan van Baarle.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.