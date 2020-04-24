In countries where a league season cannot be concluded for “legitimate” reasons, there is the possibility of Champions and Europa League places being decided on the basis of playoffs or mini-tournaments. Following yesterday’s meeting of the Uefa executive, Emmet Malone reports: “It is also possible that leagues or associations could opt to take tables as they stand as final, or refashion them on the basis of points secured per game played. Essentially, they will have to be able to persuade Uefa that there could be no suggestion that any club qualified on a basis that was not “objective, transparent and non-discriminatory”. Spain’s footballers will undergo daily coronavirus tests under a protocol for a return to training La Liga hopes to set in motion from the second week of May. A four-part protocol will see teams train for a month before any games start - read the details here. James McDermott (a barrister and lecturer in the UCD School of Law) provides the latest favourite sporting moment this morning, his choice: “for the long suffering UCD fan there will always be something magical about our European Cup Winners’ Cup encounter with Everton in 1984.”

This Sunday, the World Rugby Council will vote to decide whether Bill Beaumont is retained as the governing body’s chairman for four more years, or whether there is an unlikely electoral coup in favour of Agustín Pichot . Gerry Thornley explains that in what is shaping up to be a battle along classical northern and southern hemisphere lines, Bernard Laporte’s backing should be significant in cementing Beaumont’s position. Andrew Conway’s latest diary entry reflects on his decision to leave Leinster for Munster seven years ago: “My decision didn’t go down well with Joe Schmidt. I didn’t know it, but at the same time Johnny had decided to move to Racing. That was way bigger news, but I was another Leinster-born player moving on so the timing wasn’t great.”