Uefa aiming for August 29th Champions League final

Reports suggests Europa League final to be held on August 26th

Reports have suggested Uefa are aiming to hold the Champions League final on August 29th. Photograph: Uefa/Getty

Reports have suggested Uefa are aiming to hold the Champions League final on August 29th. Photograph: Uefa/Getty

 

European soccer’s governing body Uefa is working on a proposal that could see the remainder of the Champions League condensed into a week-long mini-tournament with the final taking place on August 29th in Istanbul, the BBC has reported.

Football, as with most sports around the world, has been brought to a standstill by the Covid-19 pandemic, with all major European leagues suspended and the Champions League stalled in the middle of its round of 16.

Uefa wants the Europa League final to be held in Gdansk on August 26th and the Champions League final played three days later, the report said.

Uefa is considering two options, one of which is to hold the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals across two legs in July and August. This would only be possible if domestic leagues restarted in June.

The second option is to play the remaining Champions League ties as one-off fixtures after the end of the domestic seasons and could see the remainder of the competition played out over the course of a week.

Both options would be discussed at Uefa’s Executive Committee meeting next Thursday, the report added.

The Champions League final was originally scheduled to take place in Istanbul on May 30th and the Europa League final was due to be held in Gdansk three days earlier.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.