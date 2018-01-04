Joanne O’Riordan: Sport’s a rollercoaster of emotions – enjoy the ride

For this article, I contemplated doing the best bits, a year in review and other things concerning sport. It’s the first week of 2018 and I wanted to be nice and optimistic and spread the good cheer and vibes to everyone. I checked my calendar and ticked off every day when a sporting event is occurring.

But it’s a new year and I want to join in in designing a new me. So, I’ve planned a mini therapy and life planning session. Why don’t we all sit down and make some sporting resolutions together? How about we look forward to 2018 and the season it has to bring?

Firstly, let’s leave the personal abuse aside in 2018. Sure, I’m guilty of it, my friends and family are guilty of it. We’ve all delved into the group chat or turned to the person next to us and rant at them about a particular play/sportsperson. But, I’m talking about the anonymous tweeters who take it one step too far.

I get it. You’re mad. Athletes make terrible decisions. I also fully understand that your team, your club, your county and your country defines you and who you are.

However, that doesn’t mean that every time your team or one of your players makes a poor decision and turns it over or misses a game-winning score, you need to turn from the television to your computer or phone and start hammering them. Try and also avoid going on Instagram or Twitter and abuse their other halves or family. Chill out.

Secondly, it’s 2018. Let’s stop asking women why they are into sport. If I ever have to answer yet another question on if my brothers or dad or other male figures have influenced my sports decisions, to quote Bruce Banner, you wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.

Now, of course, some women are influenced by males in their lives, but spoiler alert, so are some guys. Take a look around. Women are working in sports all over the world, playing sports and there are many female fans who are just as willing to freeze themselves in stadiums.

But she’s not into sports because of a guy in her life, she’s into sports for the same reason you or I are. She supports a team that she has found herself in or represents the characteristics she wants to see in others. We know, it’s a wild concept that may take a while to sink in. To hell with the patronising pink jerseys (okay, pink jerseys are still ridiculous, but they were for a good cause) and macho bravados, in 2018, perhaps a fan can just be a fan.

New resolution

Thirdly, and this one might be my new resolution, it’s probably time to stop buying the latest jersey every season. And by the newest jersey, I mean Barcelona’s home, away and third kit. At about €75- €100 a shirt-sans Lionel Messi on the back-if you’re one of these jersey buying fanatics like me, you’re looking at spending roughly €350 a year on jerseys.

I think it’s time I put the credit card away. I’m not going to patronise you and say put the money towards charity or send some old jerseys to people who need them, this is the year you do you.

Maybe, instead, I can try and buy something sweet for my mother and hope the knock-on good karma effects my team. In advance, if Cork win that All-Ireland, you can thank me for spreading that good karma. On a side note, if you’re one of those people who complain about the never-ending cycle of new jerseys, just don’t buy them.

Finally, don’t stop believing. I’m looking at you Mayo fans. Is your team soul-suckingly wretched? Have you lost so many finals in a decade you’ve now begun to wonder will you ever be the bride? So what?

The more adversity you suffer through as a fan, the more complicated your character becomes. Think about it. I’ve met plenty of Mayo fans who enjoy having a laugh and being sort of proud of their teams so close but no cigar vibe. It brings them together and their loyalty and ability to keep smiling still impresses me.

In comparison, I live on the border with Kerry. I’ve transferred to the Killarney Legion club. I see them every day of my life. Those Kerry fans would gut you if you dared disrespect them.

Also, remember this is supposed to be fun. Being a sports fan is a rollercoaster of emotions. Today you’re up then tomorrow you’re down. Today you’re in a final; tomorrow you’re trying to comprehend how you got relegated to three different divisions. That’s the nature of the beast.

And because that’s the nature of the beast, it’s important to step back every now and again and reflect on what you love about the game, regardless of whether or not your team is winning. Even when times are tough, sports should be fun.

So, try not to cry too much. Try not to scream too much. Save the big emotional displays for the biggest, most passionate games. Otherwise, try to find something worth smiling about. Or maybe find a new hobby.