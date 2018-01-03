Jake Livermore says fan made remark about baby son who died in 2014

Jake Livermore has told West Bromwich Albion officials that a remark directed towards him in relation to his baby son who died in 2014 prompted him to wade into the crowd at the London Stadium and become involved in an altercation with a West Ham fan.

The supporter involved in the altercation has been identified by West Ham after the club examined CCTV footage and the fan faces a ban if found to have made the alleged comments.

The incident happened just after the West Brom midfielder was substituted during their 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium and it is understood that the Midlands club say they have witnesses to corroborate Livermore’s account.

Livermore spoke to members of West Ham’s football operations team before leaving the stadium and the London club want to maintain an open dialogue with the England international. His evidence will help them decide what action to take.

The Football Association is not involved yet but it is watching developments closely. It is understood that it could take a sympathetic view towards Livermore if it concludes there were mitigating circumstances.

Livermore ended up being escorted down the tunnel by John Carver, Albion’s assistant manager, after stewards had intervened. Alan Pardew, Albion’s manager, was not aware at the time why Livermore reacted in the way that he did but suggested that the player must have been “provoked severely”. Albion and Livermore set to release a statement on Wednesday in response to the incident.

(Guardian service)